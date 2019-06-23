FOXHURST, The Bronx (WABC) -- A man visiting New York City from Alabama was punched in the face and died from his injuries, police said.
Police said they responded to a fight in progress Saturday around 1 a..m. near East 169 Street and Prospect Avenue in Foxhurst, the Bronx.
Nearby, they found 40-year-old Troy Scott, from Birmingham, unconscious and unresponsive. He was transported to Lincoln Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Police said the victim was involved in a verbal dispute with the attacker before he was punched. Scott then fell, cracked his head and died, police said. The Medical Examiner has yet to determine the official cause of death.
An investigation is ongoing. So far, no arrests have been made.
A person of interest is being sought out by police. He's described as a Hispanic man who's approximately 5-foot-7. He was last seen fleeing in a red vehicle southbound on Prospect Avenue.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Man visiting Bronx from Alabama dies after punch in face; Police search for attacker
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More