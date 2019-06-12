Man walking dog fatally shot by stray bullet in Manhattan

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- An innocent bystander was shot and killed while he walked his dog in Upper Manhattan early Monday.It happened near Amsterdam Avenue and West 146th Street in Hamilton Heights.Forty-year-old Winston McKay had just finished celebrating the 18-year anniversary of meeting his husband and had taken their dog Milton for a walk after they returned from the park across the street from their apartment.Husband Terry Solomon said McKay came upon two men arguing on the street when gunfire rang out, and he was inadvertently struck by a stray bullet. The couple has been married for a few years.Police say he was not the intended target.The bullet is believed to have come from a rifle used in a shootout between the two men across the street.Police say McKay was shot in the right leg, but that the bullet struck his femoral artery.He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.Milton survived.Police are still searching for the gunman.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------