Man walking dog fatally shot by stray bullet in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- An innocent bystander was shot and killed while he walked his dog in Upper Manhattan early Monday.

It happened near Amsterdam Avenue and West 146th Street in Hamilton Heights.

Forty-year-old Winston McKay had just finished celebrating the 18-year anniversary of meeting his husband and had taken their dog Milton for a walk after they returned from the park across the street from their apartment.

Husband Terry Solomon said McKay came upon two men arguing on the street when gunfire rang out, and he was inadvertently struck by a stray bullet. The couple has been married for a few years.


Police say he was not the intended target.

The bullet is believed to have come from a rifle used in a shootout between the two men across the street.

Police say McKay was shot in the right leg, but that the bullet struck his femoral artery.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Milton survived.

Police are still searching for the gunman.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattanhamilton heightsnew york cityhomicideshooting
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Man fatally shot in leg in Hamilton Heights
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More than 200 dogs rescued from New Jersey hoarding home
Woman hit by stray bullet after witnessing Bronx shootout
Dix Hills man found murdered inside home
1st contestant with autism competes in Miss Florida
26-year-old woman found dead in New Jersey apartment
Second suspect arrested in David Ortiz shooting
Sneezing fit blamed for SUV rollover crash and fire
Show More
Long Island school district forced to cut jobs
Shovel, Christmas lights, concrete tossed on subway tracks
Chain link boxes with mannequins inside part of immigration protest
AccuWeather: Sunny skies, comfortable temps
Legislators reach deal on new rent protections for NYC
More TOP STORIES News