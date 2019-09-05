Man wanted for kissing 12-year-old girl in elevator on Lower East Side

By Eyewitness News
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who kissed a 12-year-old girl in Manhattan.

They say he approached the victim inside the elevator of the Smith Houses on the Lower East Side.

It happened on August 29th at 8:06 p.m. as the girl was attempting to return home.

Police say he started talking to the 12-year-old girl before kissing her on the cheek and trying to kiss her on the mouth.

He got off the elevator on the sixth floor and ran away.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

