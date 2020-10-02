Man wanted for stealing baseball caps, biting, attacking elderly men in Queens

By Eyewitness News
QUEENS (WABC) -- The NYPD released surveillance video after the violent robbery and assault of two elderly men in separate attacks in Queens involving their baseball caps.

The video is from the first incident on September 3rd.

The 88-year-old victim fought back after the suspect tried to steal his baseball cap on board an MTA bus in Jamaica.

He was bitten on the hand and suffered fractured ribs.

12 days later, another man in his 80's was assaulted and robbed of his baseball cap nearby.

The victim in that assault was treated for a bruised eye.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ: Woman sought for smashing MTA bus windows in Queens

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
queensnew york cityassaultattackrobberyelderlysurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19
Shock, sympathy, mockery: World reacts to Trump testing positive
Biden to take COVID-19 test after sharing debate stage with Trump
Trump has COVID-19. How serious is his risk?
President Trump traveled to NJ just before COVID diagnosis
Video: Man sucker-punched in head on Upper West Side
AccuWeather: Damp start
Show More
Suspect ID'd after breaking window, attempting to rape sleeping teen
House Democrats pass $2.2 trillion COVID bill; relief talks drag
Man attacked while filming TikTok video in NYC
Police: Windows smashed on MTA bus after verbal dispute
NYC teacher loses morale when no students show up
More TOP STORIES News