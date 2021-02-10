Man wanted in hot liquid attack in Manhattan that left victim burned

Officials say a 46-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in front of West 14th Street in Greenwich Village on Saturday, January 16, when a male suspect pushed him to the ground from behind and threw a cup of hot liquid on him.
The suspect took off heading southbound on Fifth Avenue towards West 13th Street in a black 2017 Honda Accord.
The victim suffered burns to his arm and was taken to Lenox Health Greenwich Village in stable condition.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
