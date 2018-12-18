Man wanted in string of gas station armed robberies in Suffolk COunty

EMBED </>More Videos

The robberies took place at gas stations in Suffolk County.

Eyewitness News
DEER PARK, Suffolk County (WABC) --
Police are searching for the man behind three armed robberies at Suffolk County gas stations.

Officials released video from the first incident. It happened in the beginning of November at a Sunoco in Deer Park.

Police say the same man, armed with a folding knife, went on to rob a Sonoco in Lake Grove on December 14 around 5:45 p.m. He got away with some cash.

The man also allegedly robbed a Sunoco on December 8 in Hauppauge around 3:50 a.m.

The suspect is described as black, in his mid-30s or 40s and walks with a limp. He was wearing jeans and a black hooded jacket.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting "SCPD" and your message to "CRIMES" (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gas stationarmed robberySuffolk CountyDeer ParkLake Grove
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trump Foundation to dissolve, donate assets amid NY lawsuit
Woman, friend slashed after trying to pet dog on bus
Chicago officers fatally struck by train while chasing suspect
Shelter trashes hospitalized homeless man's belongings
'Fresh Prince' star sues Fortnite, 2K over Carlton Dance
More cash returned, but nearly $200K missing in NJ truck spill
Armed robbery of $45k in cell phones caught on camera
Woman uses sign language to help dad enjoy rock concert
Show More
AccuWeather forecast for holiday travel
Two bias attacks in NYC hours apart, one victim hospitalized
6 accused of regularly beating, scalding toddler due in court
Changes made to controversial Holland Tunnel decorations
HUD Secretary Ben Carson meeting with mayor about NYCHA
More News