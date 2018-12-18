DEER PARK, Suffolk County (WABC) --Police are searching for the man behind three armed robberies at Suffolk County gas stations.
Officials released video from the first incident. It happened in the beginning of November at a Sunoco in Deer Park.
Police say the same man, armed with a folding knife, went on to rob a Sonoco in Lake Grove on December 14 around 5:45 p.m. He got away with some cash.
The man also allegedly robbed a Sunoco on December 8 in Hauppauge around 3:50 a.m.
The suspect is described as black, in his mid-30s or 40s and walks with a limp. He was wearing jeans and a black hooded jacket.
Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting "SCPD" and your message to "CRIMES" (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com.
