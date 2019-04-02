Crime & Safety

Accused DWI driver asks for more time on plea in Boy Scout's death on Long Island

Stacey Sager has the latest on the driver who killed a 12-year-old Boy Scout in Suffolk County.

By Eyewitness News
MANORVILLE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- The suspect accused of killing a 12-year-old Boy Scout in a drunk driving crash on Long Island has asked for another adjournment as he decides whether or not to plead guilty.

Prosecutors say 60-year-old Thomas Murphy was drunk when he slammed into a group of Boy Scouts last year in Manorville, killing Andrew McMorris.


Murphy faces vehicular homicide and other charges and has apparently been offered a plea deal, which he says he needs more time to consider.

"I ask respectfully that those who come to court, allow myself and my family the time to fully evaluate my case, and my role in this tragic accident," said Stephen McCarthy, Murphy's defense attorney.

Judge Fernando Camacho told Murphy he was running out of patience, called the move a delay tactic, and told him there wouldn't be much time.

More than 100 supporters of the victim, including family and friends, packed the courthouse and walked in holding photos of the victim.

It was back in September 2018 when prosecutors say Murphy's blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit.

He allegedly turned down a ride after drinking and playing golf and drove off in his BMW. He rammed into a group of Boy Scouts, injuring four and killing McMorris.

"My son was given a life sentence," mom Alisa McMorris said. "To all these scouts, this is not just about Andrew."

His parents were visibly shaking with grief and anger Tuesday, urging Murphy to do what any Boy Scout would -- be honorable.

"We were all given a life sentence, our whole community is serving a life sentence," dad John McMorris said. "This man needs to be held accountable for what he did...It's not just about us. It's about the Boy Scouts of Shoreham/Wading River and the multiple communities out there that have been devastated and traumatized by what this man did to us."

Murphy is due back in court on May 2 to tell the judge his decision on the plea.

If the case goes to trial, it would begin the first week in June. If convicted, Murphy faces up to 25 years behind bars.

