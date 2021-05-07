Man with knife lunges at public safety officer in the Bronx, sources say

It happened around 3 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Metropolitan Ave and Parkchester Rd.
The Parkchester officer fired a gun and struck the man in the buttocks.
The suspect was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in serious, but stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
