Man with long rap sheet arrested in pair of NYC subway attacks

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- A man "with an arrest record as long as my arm," according to NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea, pushed one subway rider onto the tracks in Queens and then attacked another later in the day Thursday.

Authorities say 35-year-old Jose Martinez was arrested in connection with both incidents, which happened at the 46th Street and Broadway station in Astoria and the 61st Street and Roosevelt Avenue station in Woodside.

Shea cited the arrest, and two other attacks by parolees this week, in an interview with CNN Friday.

"I can't tell you how angry I am about this," Shea said.

Mike Marza has an update on a arrest of a man connected to a brutal attack in Midtown Manhattan.


Martinez allegedly first punched a 17-year-old in the face and pushed onto the tracks just after 11 a.m. Thursday.

The victim pulled himself onto the R train platform and was taken to Mount Sinai Queens for treatment of leg pain.

Martinez fled the scene, police said, but he was not as lucky after he attacked the second man.

Police say he pushed that victim, who was waiting for his girlfriend, against the wall and demanded, "Where are you going, and why are you trying to run away?"

Martinez allegedly pulled a knife and put it on the man's chest.

A struggled ensued, and the suspect fled. The victim and a witnesses chased after him and held him for police.

A knife was recovered at the scene .

Martinez was charged with assault and reckless endangerment.

A Jewish couple and their 1-year-old son were all slashed Wednesday evening in Lower Manhattan in what is being investigated as a possible hate crime.


Shea said "the common denominator" in the three incidents is all three suspects have criminal records

"This is who we are putting back onto the street," Shea said.

