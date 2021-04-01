Man, woman and child all slashed in possible Manhattan hate crime

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10464398" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Firefighters are on the scene of a massive factory fire in Staten Island.

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) -- A Jewish couple and their 1-year-old son were all slashed Wednesday evening in Lower Manhattan in what is being investigated as a possible hate crime.Authorities say the 22-year-old man was slashed in the head, the 23-year-old on the lip and the child on the chin.It happened just before 6 p.m. on State Street.Police took 30-year-old Darryl Jones into custody at the scene.Jones, who reportedly has prior arrests and was ranting during the attack, was charged with three counts of assault, assault on a person less than 7 years old, three counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.The Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.