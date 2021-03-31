5 firefighters, EMS worker injured in blaze at Staten Island factory

MARINERS HARBOR, Staten Island (WABC) -- Five firefighters and an EMS worker were injured in a large fire at a factory on Staten Island.

More than 200 firefighters responded Wednesday as the blaze at 60 Davidson Street quickly grew to a 5-alarm fire around 2:30 p.m.

The flames were mostly out by 5 p.m., but smoke could still be seen from several miles away.

The fire was under control shortly after 7:30 p.m.



Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to nearby homes.

Officials say five firefighters suffered minor injuries and an EMS worker was seriously hurt.



The FDNY says there were workers in the building when the fire started, but all of them have been accounted for.

The cause of the fire is not yet clear.

