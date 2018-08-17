Man with slit throat found lying on Bronx street

It was a gory scene in the Bronx - the result of a violent altercation playing right out in the open.Police say a 55-year-old man with his throat slit was found lying on the street in Fordham Manor.Investigators say the argument started on East 196th Street at Briggs Avenue around noon - that is where the victim was attacked.Neighbors say that victim made it a block up the street before collapsing.There are countless security cameras mounted on the block. Police say no weapon was found.No arrests have been made.The victim was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital where he later died. His identity is being withheld, pending family notification.----------