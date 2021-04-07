Double shooting injures man, woman in Brooklyn; police searching for suspect

By Eyewitness News
Man, woman injured in NYC double shooting: Officials

PROSPECT PARK SOUTH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people in Brooklyn Tuesday.

According to authorities, a man and woman were shot along East 18th Street and Church Avenue around 4:20 p.m.

They say a 43-year-old woman was shot one time in the left thigh while a 53-year-old man was shot one time in the right arm.

Officials say the suspect fled in a black Jeep.

Both victims were taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

They are expected to survive.



