Double shooting injures man, woman in Brooklyn; police searching for suspect

According to authorities, a man and woman were shot along East 18th Street and Church Avenue around 4:20 p.m.
They say a 43-year-old woman was shot one time in the left thigh while a 53-year-old man was shot one time in the right arm.
Officials say the suspect fled in a black Jeep.
Both victims were taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.
They are expected to survive.
