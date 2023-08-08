When the 25-year-old tried to climb the bridge to get away, he fell to his death on the street below, authorities said.

Man falls to his death from Manhattan Bridge while trying to flee police

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- An unusual situation on the Manhattan Bridge ended with a man falling to his death.

Police say the 25-year-old man was involved in a two-car crash around at around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.

He ran on foot from the inbound lower level of the bridge.

When he tried to climb the bridge to get away, he fell to his death on the street below, authorities said.

Police are investigating why he ran away from the crash in the first place.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.