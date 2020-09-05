Several arrested, businesses vandalized during Manhattan protests: NYPD

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattam (WABC) -- Police have made several arrests following another protest in Manhattan that left several businesses damaged Friday night.

According to officials, several businesses including a Starbucks on Lafayette Street were damaged during the protests.

Crews had to board up the windows of the Starbucks after protesters shattered them.

NYPD identifies owner of car that drove through BLM protesters in Times Square

There is no word yet on how many businesses were damaged and police say they have made several arrests.

"We are waiting on a more precise number of arrests, location for the arrests and a more precise number of businesses that were vandalized," police officials said.

The purpose of the protest and what led to the vandalism is not yet known.

