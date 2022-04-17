2 men shot after dispute on Lower East Side, Manhattan; No word on arrests

By Eyewitness
2 men shot after dispute in Manhattan; No word on arrests

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after two men were shot in Manhattan Sunday morning.

Police say the shooting happened around 4:15 a.m. in front of Ludlow and Stanton Street on the Lower East Side.

Officials believe two men were shot in front of the location after some sort of dispute.

Both victims are in stable condition.


There's no word yet on any arrests.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

