Unidentified woman found dead in duffle bag at Forest Park in Queens

A person walking in Forest Park on Saturday morning around 8:00 a.m. noticed blood coming from a duffle bag that was laying on the ground.
The person called 911 and police found a dead woman in the bag. Police are working to figure out her identity.
The bag was near the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Forest Park Drive not far from where the Jackie Robinson Parkway cuts through the park.
No other details about the woman or events leading up to her death have been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.
ALSO READ | Man who spotted subway shooting suspect Frank R. James, flagged down officers speaks out
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip