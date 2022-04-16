Unidentified woman found dead in duffle bag at Forest Park in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11745419" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The man who identified alleged Brooklyn subway shooter Frank R. James on the street and alerted police officers of his presence is speaking out. Naveen Dhaliwal spoke to him.

KEW GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a woman was found in a bag at a park in Queens.A person walking in Forest Park on Saturday morning around 8:00 a.m. noticed blood coming from a duffle bag that was laying on the ground.The person called 911 and police found a dead woman in the bag. Police are working to figure out her identity.The bag was near the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Forest Park Drive not far from where the Jackie Robinson Parkway cuts through the park.No other details about the woman or events leading up to her death have been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.----------