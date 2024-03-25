Person killed after being pushed onto subway train tracks in East Harlem; 1 person in custody

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person was killed and another is in custody after a violent encounter in a subway station in East Harlem.

Police say someone was pushed onto train tracks and killed by an oncoming train at the E. 125th Street and Lexington Avenue station.

One person was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

