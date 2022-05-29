Manhattanhenge 2022: When and where to watch in New York City

Manhattanhenge happens on approximately the same two days in May and then again on two days in July every year.
Manhattanhenge can be viewed on two dates in May:
Sunday, May 29, a half sun at 8:13 p.m. Eastern time.
Monday, May 30, a full sun at 8:12 p.m.
Then In July, it happens again:
Monday, July 11, a full sun at 8:20 p.m.
Tuesday, July 12, a half sun at 8:21 p.m.
If you want to get a shot worthy of the occasion, follow these tips from AccuWeather:
- Plan ahead: Be sure to check the weather and stake out your spot well before the sunset. As with any big event in New York City, Manhattanhenge attracts crowds.
- Pick the right street: Find a street with an unobstructed view of the horizon. NYC Parks has outlined the best streets to witness the moment. They are:
57th Street
42nd Street
34th Street
23rd Street
14th Street
Tudor City Overpass, Manhattan
Hunter's Point South Park in Long Island City, Queens
- Bring the right equipment and check your settings: If you really want the perfect shot, bring a tripod and a quality camera. Make sure your settings are ready for the low-light conditions. Pick a high aperture setting such as F/16 and make sure your ISO is the lowest possible for your camera.
- Experiment with different subjects: Try picking something in the foreground to focus on, such as someone watching the sunset or a fountain. This creates a silhouette for a more appealing shot.
