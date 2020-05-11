Manhole explosions, fires awake residents on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Con Edison crews rushed to the scene of several manhole fires Monday morning on the Upper West Side.The loud blasts reportedly spewed smoke into the air and woke up residents just after 2 a.m. on Central Park West and 108th Street.Central Park West had to be shut down to traffic between 106th and 110th Streets as crews repaired the damage.Officials say there are power outages in the area, and at this point, no reports of any injuries.----------