Con Ed asks customers to reduce power after manhole explosions in Brooklyn

The company says they had to interrupt service to roughly 940 customers in the Cypress Hills area while crews worked on repairs related to a manhole fire at Liberty Avenue and Bradford Street.
About 143,000 customers who live and work in the area were asked to reduce their voltage by 8%.
They were also asked to not use energy-intensive appliances such as washers, dryers, and microwaves until crews completed repairs.
Con Edison said they expected to restore power to all customers by 7 p.m., but 116 customers remained out of service as of 10 p.m.
