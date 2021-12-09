Con Ed asks customers to reduce power after manhole explosions in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11311205" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dramatic video shows the 50 foot tree on Sixth Avenue going up in flames. Toni Yates reports the suspect in custody is a 49-year-old homeless man.

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Con Edison asked some customers in Brooklyn and Queens to conserve energy following a series of manhole explosions on Wednesday.The company says they had to interrupt service to roughly 940 customers in the Cypress Hills area while crews worked on repairs related to a manhole fire at Liberty Avenue and Bradford Street.About 143,000 customers who live and work in the area were asked to reduce their voltage by 8%.They were also asked to not use energy-intensive appliances such as washers, dryers, and microwaves until crews completed repairs.Con Edison said they expected to restore power to all customers by 7 p.m., but 116 customers remained out of service as of 10 p.m.----------