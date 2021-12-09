Con Ed asks customers to reduce power after manhole explosions in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Con Ed asks customers to reduce power after manhole fires in NYC

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Con Edison asked some customers in Brooklyn and Queens to conserve energy following a series of manhole explosions on Wednesday.

The company says they had to interrupt service to roughly 940 customers in the Cypress Hills area while crews worked on repairs related to a manhole fire at Liberty Avenue and Bradford Street.

About 143,000 customers who live and work in the area were asked to reduce their voltage by 8%.

ALSO READ | Fox News Christmas tree set on fire in Midtown Manhattan
EMBED More News Videos

Dramatic video shows the 50 foot tree on Sixth Avenue going up in flames. Toni Yates reports the suspect in custody is a 49-year-old homeless man.



They were also asked to not use energy-intensive appliances such as washers, dryers, and microwaves until crews completed repairs.

Con Edison said they expected to restore power to all customers by 7 p.m., but 116 customers remained out of service as of 10 p.m.


----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybrooklynqueenscypress hillselectricmanhole firepower outagemanhole explosioncon ed
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
220 passengers stuck on Amtrak train heading to NYC due to bad weather
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
'We have to open up,' Adams says of COVID closures in NYC
17 reputed gang members charged in series of NYC shootings
COVID Updates: Pediatric cases rise, scientists study French variant
COVID surge: NYC school attendance lags, NY studying hospitalizations
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Show More
AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisory for NY, NJ during AM commute
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Nirvana 'Nevermind' baby cover suit dismissed
Powerball jackpot surges to $610M, 7th largest ever
Man shot during attempted carjacking in Queens
More TOP STORIES News