NYPD search for suspect after deadly stabbing on Manhattan subway platform

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect after in a deadly stabbing at a subway station in Lower Manhattan.

The stabbing happened just before 3 p.m. on Saturday inside the Chambers Street Station, right next to City Hall.

The victim, described as a man in his twenties was attacked on the uptown J/Z platform and suffered multiple stab wounds to his legs. He later died at the hospital.

Police say the stabbing stemmed from an argument between the victim and the suspect. It is unclear what the argument was about.

Police are also trying to determine whether images of the suspect may have been captured by security cameras.

