Manhunt underway for UConn senior Peter Manfredonia suspected in two murders

***WILLINGTON HOMICDE UPDATE***

Most current photos of the suspect, Peter Manfredonia. Last seen in East Stroudsburg, PA. PA law enforcement agencies are actively looking for the suspect. Do NOT approach, he is ARMED AND DANGEROUS, call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/cOnvHh9EiQ — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 24, 2020

DERBY, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police are searching for a University of Connecticut senior who is suspected in two murders -- and they are warning the public he should be considered armed and dangerous.Peter Manfredonia, 23, was seen leaving the scene of a homicide and assault on Mirtl Road around 9 a.m. Friday. According to police, two elderly men were found suffering from injuries. One of those victims, 62-year-old Theodore Demers, died from his injuries.Officers say the suspect held a homeowner in Willington against his will Sunday morning and stole his truck and firearms.Police said that an acquaintance of Manfredonia was found dead in his home in Derby on Sunday morning and that Manfredonia was believed to be in the deceased man's Volkswagen.Authorities focused their search at Osbornedale State Park in Derby on Sunday morning until the vehicle they were searching for was found in New Jersey near the Pennsylvania border off Interstate 80.He was last seen in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. It is unknown how he got across state lines."We know that he is armed and dangerous," Trooper 1st Class Christine Jeltema said. "If anybody has any information or if they see this individual please do not approach him and call 911."----------