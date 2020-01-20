Man's body found in lobby after suspicious fire in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person is dead following a fire in Brooklyn early Monday that police have labeled as suspicious.

The flames broke out inside a home on Adelphi Street in Fort Greene around 3:20 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found the man's body in the lobby of the building.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine his cause of death.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort greenebrooklynnew york cityfiredeadly firesuspicious deathsuspicious fire
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found burned and bound in Queens Village home
David Olney, 71, dies on stage during performance in Florida
2 dead, 15 hurt in shooting outside Kansas City bar
NYC, nation honor Martin Luther King Jr. with day of service
Man, woman shot inside Manhattan restaurant
1-year-old girl taken from mother, returned by unidentified man
85-year-old man killed, daughter and 2 others hurt in NYC fire
Show More
NC kidnapping: Kidnapped mom & baby found safe, suspect in custody
NJ couple arrested after 'golf club beating' road rage incident
AccuWeather Alert: Brisk and quite cold
SAG Awards 2020: Full list of winners
Long Island school plagued by health concerns to relocate students
More TOP STORIES News