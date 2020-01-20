Man's body found in lobby after suspicious fire in Brooklyn

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person is dead following a fire in Brooklyn early Monday that police have labeled as suspicious.The flames broke out inside a home on Adelphi Street in Fort Greene around 3:20 a.m.When firefighters arrived, they found the man's body in the lobby of the building.He was pronounced dead at the scene.The Medical Examiner will determine his cause of death.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------