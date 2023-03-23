  • Watch Now
Robbery suspects mug victim, exchange gunfire with officers at Marble Hill NYCHA complex

Janice Yu Image
ByJanice Yu WABC logo
Thursday, March 23, 2023 9:18AM
Robbery suspects, police exchange gunfire at Bronx NYCHA complex
Officials say those four suspects mugged a man at the Marble Hill Houses before 9:30 p.m. Shots rang out when officers arrived at the scene. Janice Yu has details.

MARBLE HILL, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police and robbery suspects exchanged gunfire at a NYCHA complex in the Bronx Wednesday night.

Officials say those four suspects mugged a man in the courtyard at the Marble Hill Houses before 9:30 p.m.

Shots rang out when officers arrived at the scene.

Police say one of the suspects fired at them and then an officer shot back.

The shootout prompted a large NYPD presence. Investigators can be seen on video walking through a courtyard and placing cones down in a search for evidence.

Officials say the gun used by the suspects was not found.

No one was hit by any gunfire, but officers were treated at a nearby hospital and released, authorities said.

Police say the suspects are still on the run.

Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
