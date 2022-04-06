Art curator Maria Lanko who escaped Ukraine is now raising money with NYC exhibit

On February 24, as Russian bombs descended on Kyiv, Lanko loaded artwork intended for the Ukrainian Pavilion at the Venice Biennale into her car.
She traveled across Ukraine, eventually crossing the border to Romania.
From there, she went to Hungary, then Austria, before finally reaching Venice to safely deliver the art for the Ukrainian Pavilion at the 59th Venice Biennale.
Now in New York City and with the help of the Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund, Lanko aims to raise money to support independent artists, curators, art managers, researchers, and non-governmental cultural initiatives struggling with the ongoing war.
