Passaic mandates mask wearing in local public schools; other areas of Tri-state encourage masks

Masks are now required in all public schools in Passaic, New Jersey.

Starting Wednesday, this mandate will impact students, teachers, and visitors throughout the district.

The superintendent says she will left the mandate once COVID-19 case numbers drop.

Meanwhile in New York, officials in Rockland County are also telling people to mask up.

The county says that as of Friday, Dec. 16th, infections rate met the CDC criteria for face coverings.

Now, they're recommending people wear a mask indoors and on public transit.

Health officials also want people to stay up to date with vaccinations and get tested if you have COVID symptoms.

