Massive fire burning in apartment building under construction in New Jersey

BOUND BROOK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A massive fire is burning in an apartment building under construction in New Jersey.The six-alarm fire is tearing through the building located on Mountain Ave and East Main Street in Bound Brook.The fire is also affecting New Jersey Transit service - Raritan Valley Rail Line service is suspended between Bridgewater and Dunellen in both directions. Substitute bus service is being provided.Police are asking residents in the area to stay vigilant, adding that it is a 'disastrous' fire that is very difficult to contain and has the possibility to spread to all nearby structures.There is no word yet on what caused the fire.There are no reports of any injuries.----------