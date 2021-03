4-alarm fire damages businesses, injures several firefighters in Jackson Heights

EMBED >More News Videos Human remains of early New Yorkers that were discovered during construction in and around Washington Square Park were reinterred inside the park on Tuesday.

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- Six firefighters were injured when a four-alarm fire burned through several stores in Jackson Heights, Queens.The fire broke out in one store on 74th Street just before 10:50 p.m. Thursday and spread to others.Six firefighters were treated for minor injuries at the scene.Six small businesses in one building were damaged by the flamesThe blaze started in the basement of a restaurant, spread to the cockloft and then to other stores.No civilians were injured.Fire investigators are working to determine the cause.----------