Massive fire destroys 4 apartment buildings under construction in Bound Brook

By
BOUND BROOK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A massive fire destroyed four apartment buildings that were under construction in New Jersey.

Firefighters remained on the scene of the six-alarm blaze into the early morning hours on Monday.

The flames broke out around 8 p.m. Sunday in a five-floor apartment complex under construction on Mountain Ave and East Main Street in Bound Brook. The fire then spread to three neighboring buildings.

VIDEO: Drone footage shows massive Bound Brook fire from up above:

Drone video shows flames shooting out of apartment buildings under construction in Bound Brook, New Jersey. (Courtesy: RH)


Courtesy: RH

Police had asked residents in the area to stay vigilant as the flames jumped from building to building. They called it a 'disastrous' fire that spanned two city blocks.

The fire is also affecting New Jersey Transit service - Raritan Valley Rail Line service is suspended between Bridgewater and Dunellen in both directions. Substitute bus service is being provided.

The New Jersey Forestry Service also responded to the fire along with numerous fire departments.

There is no word yet on the cause, but the wind made the fire hard to contain. No construction work took place on Sunday.

There are no reports of any injuries.

