7 firefighters injured as massive fire tears through several New York City businesses

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A massive fire tore through several businesses in Queens Friday night, injuring multiple firefighters.

The incident happened on 37th Ave and Main Street in Flushing.

FDNY say the fire began in a hair salon just before midnight.

It then started to spread to an adjacent three-story building.

Over 200 crew members are still on scene of the seven-alarm fire.

Officials say there is an active fire on the third floor in rear of building. Firefighters are expected to be on-scene for an extended period.

Seven firefighters were taken to an area hospital with injuries, but they are considered non-critical.

MORE NEWS | Man seen in photo at Nancy Pelosi's desk during Capitol siege among 13 facing federal charges so far
EMBED More News Videos

At least 80 people have been arrested in connection with Wednesday's Capitol mob, and authorities are tracking down the others who were involved in the siege.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityqueensflushingbuilding firefdnyfirefirefightersfirefighter injured
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY expanding vaccine eligibility, NYC set to open 5 centers
Muslim student claims teacher called her a 'terrorist' in class
Woman who confronted Black teen over phone appears in court
Boeing plane goes missing in Indonesia
Farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets
Police shoot man who lunged at them with machete in Queens
AccuWeather: Brisk blend
Show More
NY state employee ID'd as rioter during Capitol siege
Mega Millions drawing tonight worth $520M, Powerball jackpot $470M for Saturday
Parler app removed from Google Play store, Apple could follow
Man seen in photo at Pelosi's desk among 13 charged so far
Minute-by-minute: How Capitol chaos unfolded
More TOP STORIES News