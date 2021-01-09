7 firefighters injured as massive fire tears through several New York City businesses

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9471227" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> At least 80 people have been arrested in connection with Wednesday's Capitol mob, and authorities are tracking down the others who were involved in the siege.

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A massive fire tore through several businesses in Queens Friday night, injuring multiple firefighters.The incident happened on 37th Ave and Main Street in Flushing.FDNY say the fire began in a hair salon just before midnight.It then started to spread to an adjacent three-story building.Over 200 crew members are still on scene of the seven-alarm fire.Officials say there is an active fire on the third floor in rear of building. Firefighters are expected to be on-scene for an extended period.Seven firefighters were taken to an area hospital with injuries, but they are considered non-critical.----------