7 firefighters injured as massive fire tears through several New York City businesses

At least 80 people have been arrested in connection with Wednesday's Capitol mob, and authorities are tracking down the others who were involved in the siege.

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A massive fire tore through several businesses in Queens Friday night, injuring multiple firefighters.The incident happened on 37th Ave and Main Street in Flushing.FDNY say the fire began in a hair salon just before midnight.It then started to spread to an adjacent three-story building.Over 200 crew members are still on scene of the seven-alarm fire.Officials say there is an active fire on the third floor in rear of building. Firefighters are expected to be on-scene for an extended period.Seven firefighters were taken to an area hospital with injuries, but they are considered non-critical.----------