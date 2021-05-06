Massive Long Island fire expected to smolder all day; LIRR service impacted

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Massive fire at waste complex spreads to railroad tracks on Long Island

WESTBURY, Nassau County (WABC) -- A massive 10-alarm fire at a commercial waste facility site on Long Island is finally under control after raging for more than 12 hours and forcing an LIRR service suspension during the morning commute.

Firefighters were still battling hotspots that were expected to smolder throughout the day at the Jamaica Ash & Rubbish Removal Co. in Westbury.

The blaze began around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday at the site packed with household trash. Firefighters' efforts were hampered because the structure is not accessible from all sides.

"What made the operation very hard is the fact that the building is basically full, floor to ceiling, of garbage and packaged garbage, which is ready to be shipped," Westbury Fire Chief Kenneth Gass said. "So we had to attack it from the exterior, and again, not being able to attack it from both sides of the buildling caused a delay in the tactics and a real hardship for the fire department."

WATCH: NewsCopter 7 over fire impacting LIRR service in Westbury
EMBED More News Videos

NewsCopter 7 was over the fire that led to LIRR service being suspended.


More than 300 firefighters from 60 departments across both Nassau and Suffolk counties responded and managed to get control of the fire around 11 a.m. Thursday.

"It's just a very large amount of garbage in a very large space, and it ignites and continues to burn," Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said. "And there was a fear that perhaps the fire would continue on and on for many, many more hours, but they did a great job. They worked together, and it is now a situation that's under control."

No injuries were reported, but LIRR service on the Huntington/Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches was suspended due to falling debris after a wall collapsed onto the tracks.

Service was restored later in the morning with residual delays.

No injuries have been reported.

Customers were being advised to utilize alternate branches this morning, including the Babylon, Hempstead or Montauk branches. Before traveling, check mta.info or consult the LIRR Train Time app.

ALSO READ | NYC subway sets date to resume 24-hour service
EMBED More News Videos

As more and more New Yorkers return to their offices, Governor Andrew Cuomo said it's time for the MTA to restore full 24/7 subway service.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
westburynassau countylirrfireservice suspendedtrains
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 people dead in house fire on Long Island
Missing Buffalo college student believed to have taken own life
Sheriff: Army trainee hijacks SC school bus with gun; 18 kids, driver safe
IRS says letter from White House outlining stimulus payments not a scam
Police-involved crash, shooting shuts down NYC highway for hours
COVID Updates: NYC seeks approval to offer tourists J&J vaccine
Husband of missing Colorado woman charged with murder
Show More
Identical twins earn $24 million in college scholarship offers
US friends sentenced to life in prison in killing of Italian police officer
Arrest made in fatal shooting of 1-year-old boy at cookout in NYC
Broadway scrambles to ready imminent ticket sales for fall reopening
Gunman riding black bike wanted in 2 Central Park robberies
More TOP STORIES News