Massive search to resume Monday for missing Long Island teen

WESTBURY, Long Island (WABC) --A massive search will resume Monday morning on Long Island for a teen who went missing at the end of June.
Police say Louis Germosen, 19, was last seen leaving his home in Westbury on June 28th.
On Sunday, his father and stepmother say they received an anonymous text saying they should thoroughly search Hempstead Lake State Park.
Police say Germosen might have been headed to Roosevelt Street in West Hempstead when he went missing.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*