coronavirus new york

Westchester community raises $32K for private school security guard battling COVID

By
DOBBS FERRY, New York (WABC) -- A community in Westchester County is coming together to support the family of a school security guard battling the coronavirus.

In the close-knit community at the Masters School in Dobbs Ferry -- when one person is struggling, they rally around that person.

That's exactly what's happening right now with Panton Adams.

"He brings a sense of community and light to this place," Laura Danforth said.

Danforth is head of the school and tells Eyewitness News, Panton is a treasured member of the security team at the sprawling campus in Dobbs Ferry.

ALSO READ: First dogs Major and Champ arrive at the White House
EMBED More News Videos

Welcome home Champ and Major! Major is notably the first-ever rescue dog to reside in the White House.



"When Pan isn't with security, he's distributing mail, giving care packages to boarders, he's a beloved, beloved member of our community," Danforth.

But in late December, the 64-year-old was diagnosed with COVID-19 and is now critically ill on a ventilator and fighting for his life in the hospital.

The news has hit everyone here at the elite private school hard, including current students, alumni, parents, colleagues and friends.

"I've known Panton for eight years, since I came here in the 5th grade," student Logan Schiciano said.

Schiciano is now a senior and fondly remembers in middle school, Panton's bright smile each day he arrived at school.

"He'd be the one standing there greeting us, he knows everyone's name," Schiciano said.

They're getting regular updates posted on a GoFundMe page set up by a former student.

Right now, Panton is heavily sedated, but there was a glimmer of hope while his wife Crecencia was visiting him.

MORE NEWS | Disney World worker calls 911 to help save woman from domestic violence, police say
EMBED More News Videos

The victim was able to summon help by calling Walt Disney World under the pretense that she was booking tickets, then conveyed to the employee who answered that she was in danger, police say.


He heard her voice and for a few minutes -- opened his eyes.

The initial goal of the GoFundMe was $5,000, but after a tremendous outpouring of support, that figure is more than $32,000.

"You have 5th graders who donated $5, to families who have known him since 2013," Danforth said.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswestchester countydobbs ferrymedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus westchester countycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalschoolhealth caresecurityviruswestchester news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
COVID Live Updates: Moderna developing booster to fight variants
COVID rates drop, but no relief for NYC restaurants
With metrics improving, NY to ease on certain COVID restrictions
COVID News: LI sites ready for more doses
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden admin to boost COVID-19 vaccine supply amid shortages
Widespread internet outages impact northeast US for hours
Target drops coconut milk over monkey labor allegations
Wintry mix causes headaches on roadways in Tri-State area
Judge bars Pres. Biden from enforcing 100-day deportation ban
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt letter from friend of daughter Gianna
How being a gig worker could impact your taxes, finances
Show More
Democrats introduce bill to raise minimum wage to $15 by 2025
Teen unveils painting of inauguration star poet
Biden orders end of federally run private prisons
AccuWeather Alert: Snow, rain and sleet mix
Firefighter hit by falling air conditioner in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News