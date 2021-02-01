Beloved school security guard in Westchester County loses battle with COVID

In the close-knit community at the Masters School in Dobbs Ferry -- when one person is struggling, they rally around that person.
Unfortunately, Panton Adams lost his battle with the disease.
"He brings a sense of community and light to this place," Laura Danforth had said last week.
Danforth is head of the school and had told Eyewitness News, Panton was a treasured member of the security team at the sprawling campus in Dobbs Ferry.
"When Pan isn't with security, he's distributing mail, giving care packages to boarders, he's a beloved, beloved member of our community," Danforth had said.
But in late December, the 64-year-old was diagnosed with COVID-19 and became critically ill, and was placed on a ventilator. He died early Monday morning.
The news has hit everyone here at the elite private school hard, including current students, alumni, parents, colleagues and friends.
A GoFundMe page set up by a former student has raised more than $37,700.
