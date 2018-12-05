NEW YORK (WABC) --The man found guilty in a deadly stabbing in an Upper East Side apartment will serve 28 and 2/3 years to life, the maximum permitted by state law.
James Rackover was convicted last month of second-degree murder, concealing a human corpse and tampering with evidence, and he is the first to be convicted in the murder of 26-year-old Joey Comunale.
Rackover and Lawrence Dilione were accused of killing the Hofstra graduate in 2016, before burying him in a shallow grave in New Jersey.
Authorities say Comunale attended a party at Rackover's apartment on November 13, where police said he was stabbed 15 times in the chest during an argument.
Rackover and Dilione allegedly attempted to dismember Comunale and then threw his body out a window.
His father reported him missing the next day, and his body was found in a wooded area down the Jersey Shore in Oceanport two days later.
"James Rackover committed a brutal and unconscionable crime when he killed Joey Comunale and abandoned him at a makeshift gravesite in New Jersey," said District Attorney Cyrus Vance. "The judge's sentence of 28 and 2/3 years-to-life in prison was the only appropriate sentence to address the pain and loss that Joey's murder inflicted on the Comunale family."
Rackover is the surrogate son of celebrity jeweler Jeffrey Rackover, whose clients include Oprah Winfrey and Jennifer Lopez.
Dilone will be tried early next year. A third man is also charged with helping in the cleanup effort but not the actual killing.
