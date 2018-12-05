28 years to life sentence for convicted killer in Upper East Side party stabbing murder

EMBED </>More Videos

Marcus Solis has more on the sentencing.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The man found guilty in a deadly stabbing in an Upper East Side apartment will serve 28 and 2/3 years to life, the maximum permitted by state law.

James Rackover was convicted last month of second-degree murder, concealing a human corpse and tampering with evidence, and he is the first to be convicted in the murder of 26-year-old Joey Comunale.

Rackover and Lawrence Dilione were accused of killing the Hofstra graduate in 2016, before burying him in a shallow grave in New Jersey.

Authorities say Comunale attended a party at Rackover's apartment on November 13, where police said he was stabbed 15 times in the chest during an argument.

Rackover and Dilione allegedly attempted to dismember Comunale and then threw his body out a window.

His father reported him missing the next day, and his body was found in a wooded area down the Jersey Shore in Oceanport two days later.

"James Rackover committed a brutal and unconscionable crime when he killed Joey Comunale and abandoned him at a makeshift gravesite in New Jersey," said District Attorney Cyrus Vance. "The judge's sentence of 28 and 2/3 years-to-life in prison was the only appropriate sentence to address the pain and loss that Joey's murder inflicted on the Comunale family."

Rackover is the surrogate son of celebrity jeweler Jeffrey Rackover, whose clients include Oprah Winfrey and Jennifer Lopez.

Dilone will be tried early next year. A third man is also charged with helping in the cleanup effort but not the actual killing.

Click here for more stories about Joey Comunale's murder

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderjoey comunaleUpper East SideManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Duo now facing murder charges in UES party killing
Top Stories
LIVE: State funeral for President George HW Bush today
Cardi B announces split from husband Offset on Instagram
Driver in deadly hit and run gets time served, family outraged
Woman attacked in front of NYC church, sexually assaulted
Family confirms body found in Costa Rica is missing woman
ACCUWEATHER: Feels Like Winter
NYPD officers save 7-year-old girl having asthma attack
Officials: Amazon workers sickened by fumes in New Jersey
Show More
Teacher says Catholic school fired her over her pregnancy
5 suspects wanted in Times Square subway station robbery
Woman claims she was secretly filmed at hotel, blackmailed
Alcohol banned on railroads ahead of SantaCon
Condo fire in Woodbridge injures 1 person
More News