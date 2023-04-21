What to do in NYC May 2023: art, food, design and more

You know what they say, "It's gonna be May." Check your calendar. Do you have anything fun planned for next month?

It can sometimes feel overwhelming just how many options there are when it comes to New York City. Sure, you could go see a Broadway show. Or, you could buy tickets to a Mets or Yankees game.

But, if you are looking for something new to do this spring, we have rounded up a few of the many events that will be taking place across the city next month.

May 2023 Events in NYC

The People's Ball

When: May 1

Where: Brooklyn Public Library

In light of elite galas that are hosted around the city all through the spring and summer. The Brooklyn Public Library (BPL) hosts a free inclusive event to honor the city's urban runway. This year's Ball will be hosted by Delissa Reynolds. Although advanced registration is closed for the BPL's annual The People's Ball, you can still dress up and join the standby line. Doors open at 7:00pm.

Westminster Dog Show

Where: Arthur Ashe Stadium

When: May 6-May 9

The Westminster Kennel Club is the country's oldest organization dedicated to the sport of dogs. This year's dog show will take place at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The events include competitions in obedience, agility and dock diving. Tickets to the events are limited.

Japan Day Parade & Street Festival

When: May 13

Where: Central Park West

The Japan Day Parade and Street Festival is a free event. The street fair will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The parade will begin at 1 p.m. following an opening ceremony at 12:30 p.m. at the Grandstand Arena.

The Other Art Fair

When: May 18-21

Where: Brooklyn Navy Yard

The Other Art Fair is a global initiative, and it will be in our area this May. The Other Art Fair Brooklyn will not just have inclusive and immersive art experiences, but live DJ sets, a bar and food trucks. Tickets are discounted if you buy before May 17.

NYC X Design Festival

When: May 18-25

Where: Numerous locations

The NYC X Design Festival is an annual celebration of innovation and creativity that attracts thousands of visitors. The events span over the course of a week and encompass everything from building architecture and paper fashion. Many of the exhibits are free to enter.

Ninth Avenue International Food Festival

When: May 20-21

Where: Between 42nd and 57th St. along 9th Ave.

The Ninth Avenue Food Festival is one of the oldest and largest continuing food festivals in NYC. They highlight vendors with everything from Brazilian to Taiwanese cuisine. The event is rain or shine.

Fleet Week

When: May 24-30

Where: Numerous Locations

Fleet Week has been held in New York City almost every year since 1984. It is a celebration of the Marines, Coast Guard and Navy. Ship tours will be held as well as a ship parade. Nearly 2,400 uniformed personnel will be participating in the events this year.

Washington Square Outdoor Art Exhibit

When: May 27-29

Where: Despite its name, the Washington Square Outdoor Art Exhibit is not in Washington Square Park. It is a sidewalk show that showcases art from around the world. This event happens biannually, the weekend of and the weekend after Memorial Day, as well as the weekend of and the weekend after Labor Day.

Manhattanhenge

When: May 29-30th

Where: 14th, 23rd, 34th, 42nd or 57th Street facing Hudson River

Each year the "Manhattanhenge Effect" occurs and the sun appears between the grid of the city. On May 29th you can see half of the sun, and on May 30th you can see the sun in full.

Seasonal Highlights Tour

Where: Brooklyn Botanical Garden

When: Tuesday-Sunday in the month of May

Garden tours are free with general admission at the Brooklyn Botanical Garden. See the Cherry Blossoms during the first week of May. The guided tour (weather-pending) will take you through the entire Garden to see the plants in peak bloom.

Queens Night Market

When: Saturdays in May

Where: Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens

Queens Night Market is in its 8th season this year. It is a family-friendly, open-air night market that has over 100 vendors. Food vendors are limited to selling at a $5 or $6 cap. The market celebrates the culture diversity of Queens.