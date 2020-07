Mayor de Blasio announces Central Brooklyn Violence Prevention plan

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After another night where there were 13 people were injured in 10 shootings, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a Central Brooklyn Violence Prevention plan.The plan includes:- An increased police presence in the 77th and 79th precincts in Crown Heights.- Occupy the hot spots Friday and Saturday in 7 locations.- Peace marches by community and clergy- Open Streets resource fairs, info on housing, jobs, youth services- Mobile trauma units, critical mental health and support services- Bed-Stuy Anti-Gun Violence Task Force - The first meeting is next weekEarly Wednesday, six people were shot , one fatally, when multiple gunmen opened fire on them in Crown Heights.NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said "It's important that people understand that we are seeing a lot of gang violence here in Brooklyn. We have to come together and find a way to stop the gang violence and it starts with not just law enforcement, but a community effort to see what we can do with the youth, to get them in a different direction, get them out of these gangs. So it's going to be a team effort to change the violence that we are seeing recently throughout Brooklyn command and throughout New York City."----------