1 killed, 5 wounded in shootings in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

By Mark Crudele and Derick Waller
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person is dead and five others injured after multiple gunmen opened fire on them in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, in the latest incident of gunfire in the borough.

The victims were part of a group of 10 to 12 people hanging out on President Street, near Franklin Avenue, when shots were fired just after 2:15 a.m. Tuesday.



Responding officers found four people shot:

A 19-year-old man shot in the back, a 35-year-old man shot in the arm, and a 19-year-old man and 25-year-old woman, both shot in the buttocks.

RELATED: After rash of shootings in NYC, Mayor de Blasio unveils 'Violence Prevention Plan'

Two were taken to Methodist Hospital, two others taken to Kings County Hospital, all in stable condition.

While at Kings County Hospital, police encountered a woman, shot in the leg, who had driven a shot man to the hospital for treatment.

The 30-year-old man, shot in the torso, was pronounced dead. The 32-year-old woman, shot in the leg, is in stable condition.

The two were also shot while on President Street.

Witnesses told police up to three gunmen approached them, opened fire, and then fled on foot. No arrests have been made.

The violence comes after a rash of shootings in the borough and on the same day as an anti-violence march is planned.

RELATED | Grandmother of 1-year-old killed at Brooklyn cookout: 'Put the guns down'
A 1-year-old boy was killed and three others were wounded when two gunmen opened fire at a family cookout outside a park in Brooklyn late Sunday, the latest tragedy amid a massive uptick in shootings around New York City.



