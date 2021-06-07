Mayor: 'Cowardly, horrible human being' who killed 10-year-old in Queens will be caught

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect who killed Queens boy will be caught, mayor says

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday vowed that the "cowardly, horrible human being who fired gunshots just randomly into a home" in Queens, killing 10-year-old Justin Wallace, will face justice.

"The killer will be found, yes, he will be brought to justice," de Blasio said. "He will suffer the consequences of what he did."

Wallace was killed inside his Far Rockaway home Saturday night after being shot in the torso.

MORE NEWS | Actress Lisa Banes in critical condition after hit by scooter at Manhattan intersection
EMBED More News Videos

Police say a pedestrian was hit by a scooter around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Amsterdam Avenue and West 64th St. on the Upper West Side.


His 29-year-old uncle was shot in the shoulder.

"I was in the Rockaways last night with the family of Justin Wallace, and it was just the most painful thing," de Blasio said. "It was horrible. Ten-year-old child should be alive today, should be in school right now, killed by a cowardly, horrible human being."
EMBED More News Videos

Mayor de Blasio says he vowed to the boy's family that the NYPD would bring their son's killer to justice.


Police say the gunman drove up to the home, pulled out a gun and started firing at that exact moment Wallace was leaving the home. He exited the home into the hail of gunfire, was struck, and collapsed.

"The pain that Justin's parents are feeling right now, no parent should ever go through that," de Blasio said. "No one should ever experience that. I'm going to speak as a parent myself. Every parent fears constantly, deep down, that they might not follow the way it is supposed to in life. You are supposed to see your children live their lives out. You are supposed to leave this earth ahead of them. These parents are grappling with the sudden shocking horrible loss of their beautiful 10-year-old child."

WATCH | Police release video of suspect:
EMBED More News Videos

The NYPD has released surveillance video of the suspect in the deadly shooting of a 10-year-old boy in Queens.


Friends said they would often see Wallace walking through the neighborhood, the youngest of two children and the center of his parent's world. He was described as a good kid who would have dropped everything to help others.

"This young man, Justin, was 10 years old, would have been 11 on Tuesday," Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said. "This family was planning a birthday party for him. Today, they're planning a funeral."

Wallace was a fifth grader at Challenge Charter School.

De Blasio is also calling on the state to reform its parole system.

He says, too often, parolees are dumped into city shelters, more recently homeless hotels, without a job, healthcare or mental health support.

State Assemblywoman Maritza Davila is sponsoring a bill to offer those parolees a new path.

"We should not be releasing prisoners who will more than likely commit more crimes if they don't have services," she said.

ALSO READ | Neighbors react to deadly shooting of 10-year-old in Far Rockaway
EMBED More News Videos

A 10-year-old boy who was shot and killed when a shooter started firing into his home has been identified.


De Blasio also says with more than 1,000 new cops just out of police academy, it is essential to put them in the right places. He also pointed to the Cure Violence initiative, saying those types of programs work.

But right now, shootings are up close to 70%.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
far rockawaynew york cityqueensdeadly shootingfatal shootingnypdshootingchild killedchild shot
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Cuomo: Once NY hits 70% vaccination rate, most restrictions can be lifted
LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy holds COVID-19 update
NJ high school student dead, another wounded after shooting at field
NYC mayor plans Mega-Concert in Central Park to celebrate reopening
AccuWeather: Humid and muggy to start the week
Cuomo: Masks must still be worn in schools, but outdoor mandate lifted
Teen drowns in backyard pool on Long Island
Show More
How to navigate the worst car shortage in generations
Man wanted in attempted rape on East Side in broad daylight
1 person killed in police-involved shooting in Bayonne
1st cruise ship sails from North America since 2020
12-year-old shot in Bronx, suspect caught on camera
More TOP STORIES News