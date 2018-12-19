Mayor de Blasio endorses legalizing marijuana in NYC

Mayor Bill de Blasio has thrown his support behind legalizing marijuana in New York City.It was perhaps inevitable. With ten states and the District of Columbia already on board, Mayor de Blasio says the time is now to legalize pot."Our mission is clear: We want New York to be the fairest big city in America. If we get legalization right, marijuana can be an important new part of the solution," the maor said in a statement Wednesday night.He told the New York Times, "I have been convinced that we can establish a regulatory framework that keeps our streets safe, rights the wrongs of the past and gives economic opportunity to communities hit hardest by the war on drugs."The stance puts him in agreement with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who said it was a priority of his for 2019."Let's legalize the adult use of recreational marijuana once and for all," said Cuomo.On Monday, Cuomo cited what he called needless and unjust criminal convictions and the debilitating stigma around marijuana.And earlier Wednesday Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez vacated nearly 1,500 open warrants and erased dozens of past convictions for pot possession."I do not believe these cases keep us safer, they cause a lot of distrust in our justice system," said Gonzalez. "These convictions really have a dramatic impact on the quality of someone's life."Legalizing recreational marijuana has been a rallying cry among those in favor of criminal justice reform. But for de Blasio, there's another reason.A city report concluded $1.7 billion worth of marijuana could be sold legally in just one year, and the city could charge sales tax.In a city beset by failing subways and crumbling infrastructure, legalizing pot could raise much-needed money.----------