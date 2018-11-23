they shooting at jersey gardens and we all stuck inside stores smh. i’m stuck in footlocker, should’ve been stuck in VS or Burlington — Alondra Gomera (@alondrizzzle) November 24, 2018

Authorities are investigating after a shooting at a New Jersey mall on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.The incident was reported at Jersey Gardens Mall, located on Kapkowski Road, on Black Friday around 8 p.m.Mayor Chris Bollwage said a male was shot in the wrist between the hallway of Tommy Hilfiger and Marshalls. He said a suspect has not been caught and the victim was not cooperating to help identify the suspect.He said the mall has been evacuated, but no one is in danger.Several shoppers posted on social media about the incident.Few other details were released. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.