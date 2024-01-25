Candidates to replace George Santos in Congress discuss migrant crisis on campaign trail

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- The candidates looking to replace expelled Congressman George Santos hit the campaign trail on Thursday.

Republican candidate Mazi Pilip called out her opponent, former Congressman Tom Suozzi, for what she says is his open border policy when it comes to migrants.

Pilip, an immigrant from Israel, and Congressman Anthony D'Esposito say the way Democrats are handling the migrant crisis is having a negative impact on communities through New York City and the neighborhoods surrounding the Creedmoor Psychiatric Facility.

"Look around me, that playground used to be full of young kids playing here, now parents tell me they are afraid to bring their children here -- why? Because just across the street in the back, a massive tent city was built to house 1,000 migrants," Pilip said.

Suozzi, the Democratic candidate, spoke after Pilip. He blamed Republicans with trying to mislead the public about a complicated situation.

He said people care about the issue and want to solve it.

"They're focused on this issue, they want the problem solved, they're sick of the finger-pointing, also they want to get a deal on Ukraine, and on Israel, so this is the best opportunity to make a deal in 35 years, but President Trump said 'I don't want you to make a deal with the border because it would give a victory to Biden and I couldn't use it as a political issue,'" Suozzi said.

The special election is set for Feb. 13.

RELATED | George Santos: The Man, the Myths, the Lessons | Full Special

"George Santos: The Man, The Myths, The Lessons," an ABC7 New York Eyewitness News investigation, explores the rise of the politician whose path to Congress was paved with lies.

