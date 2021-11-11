Health & Fitness

Risk of measles outbreaks growing as 22 million infants miss 1st vaccine: Officials

EMBED <>More Videos

22M infants missed 1st dose of measles vaccine last year

More than 22 million infants across the globe didn't get their first measles vaccine dose last year, according to a joint statement Wednesday from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Two-thirds of those children live in just 10 countries: Nigeria, India, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Angola, the Philippines, Brazil and Afghanistan.

Even in countries with high vaccination rates, anti-vaccine sentiment has led to outbreaks in some communities. In 2019, for example, the United States saw the highest number of preventable measles cases since 1992, according to the CDC.

Measles, one of the most contagious viruses in the world, is "almost entirely preventable" through the two vaccine doses, the WHO and CDC said.

Globally in 2019, 19 million infants missed their first dose; this increase to 22 million marks the biggest jump in two decades, which creates "dangerous conditions for outbreaks," the organizations warned.

Only 70% of kids received their second dose last year, which is well below the 95% threshold needed to protect communities, the organizations said.

The number of measles cases actually dropped in 2020 to 7.5 million, but Dr. Kate O'Brien, the director of WHO's department of immunization, vaccines and biologicals, warned in a statement, "evidence suggests we are likely seeing the calm before the storm as the risk of outbreaks continues to grow around the world."

"It's critical that countries vaccinate as quickly as possible against COVID-19, but this requires new resources so that it does not come at the cost of essential immunization programs," O'Brien said. "Routine immunization must be protected and strengthened; otherwise, we risk trading one deadly disease for another."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccineshealthcdcmeaslesinfant deaths
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
Show More
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
Thanksgiving travel: What to know for the holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News