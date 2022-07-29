Mega Millions hits $1.1 billion for tonight's drawing

You can watch the next Mega Millions drawing at 11:00 p.m. Friday on Channel 7 and here on abc7NY.com

Johny Fernandez reports on the building anticipation from Manhattan's West Side.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- One of the nation's biggest lottery prizes has grown a little bigger as the Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $1.1 billion.

The increase ahead tonight's drawing makes the jackpot the third largest, behind $1.5 billion prizes won in 2018 and 2016.

You can watch the next Mega Millions drawing tonight at 11:00 p.m. on Channel 7 and here on abc7NY.com.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are a staggering 1 in 302.5 million.

Despite no top prize winners on Tuesday, four people in Tri-State area - two in New York and two in New Jersey - won a million dollar prize.

One $1 million winning ticket was sold at the Honey Bee Convenient store on Forest Avenue in the Mariners Harbor section of Staten Island. A second was sold at a Cumberland Farms in Corinth in Saratoga County

Two more winning $1 million tickets were sold in New Jersey.

One was sold at the 7-Eleven on County Road in Tenafly. The other was sold at the Circle K on Richmond Avenue in Point Pleasant.

In all, eight tickets were sold nationally ahead of Tuesday night's drawing that matched five numbers, but missed the Mega number.

Tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, are worth either $1 million or a multiple of $1 million.

SEE ALSO: The largest lottery jackpots in history

The Mega Millions record jackpot is $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina in Oct 2018 - the world's largest lottery prize ever won on a single ticket.

The U.S. record jackpot is $1.586 billion for a Jan. 2016 Powerball draw.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is overseen by state lottery officials.

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

The $1.1 billion prize is for players who get their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, which for Friday's drawing is an estimated $648.2 million.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.