$202 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Edison, New Jersey

EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A single winning ticket purchased in New Jersey matched all six numbers in Tuesday night's $202 million Mega Millions drawing.The lucky ticket was purchased at the Quick Stop Food Store in Edison, lottery officials confirmed, the first winning Mega Millions ticket of 2020.The store received a bonus check of $30,000 from New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey for being a "lucky retailer."The ticket that matched white balls 4, 6, 32, 52 and 64, plus the gold Mega Ball 6, has an estimated cash value of $142.2 million before taxes.An additional ticket sold in West Virginia matched the five white balls to win the game's second prize of $1 million.The jackpot had been rolling since it was last won in Ohio on December 17, in which The Great Hope Trust claimed a $375 million prize.During this jackpot run, there were more than 7.8 million winning tickets sold, including the jackpot winner and 17 other tickets with prize values of $1 million or more.It's the third Mega Millions jackpot win in New Jersey in as many years.The state's biggest lottery winner, Richard Wahl, of Vernon, won the $533 million Mega Millions jackpot on March 30, 2018.A year later, Alpha resident Michael Weirsky won a $273 million Mega Millions jackpot. He almost lost the prize after he left the ticket on the store counter.The next drawing is on Valentine's Day, Friday, February 14, and resets to the Mega Millions starting value of $40 million ($28.1 million cash).Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.Overall odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.----------