Mega Millions jackpot grows, Powerball's big drawing tonight for $410M

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $490 million after no one won the grand prize in the drawing Tuesday night. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night is worth $410 million.This marks the third time that both lottery jackpots have totaled more than $400 million at the same time.Even though no one won the Mega Millions jackpot, there are some new millionaires in New York, New Jersey, and Minnesota.They both had winners with five numbers, but missing the Mega number. The Minnesota and New Jersey winners had tickets worth $1 million each.A $2 million winning ticket was sold at the Citgo Mart in Middletown, Orange County.That ticket is worth $2 million because the player utilized the Megaplier option, where for an additional $1 any non-jackpot prize will be multiplied by the Megaplier number drawn.'s TJ Holmes explained why we haven't seen very big jackpots during the pandemic.He said that the jackpots have been smaller because not as many people are going out to buy tickets. "You have to buy the tickets to get the jackpots up, but you have to get the jackpots up to get people to buy more tickets!" he said.The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.----------