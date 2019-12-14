Mega Millions:Jackpot rises to $372 million

There are just three more Mega Millions drawings before Christmas, so there are several more chances for a very merry Christmas for one or more lucky ticket holders as the jackpot keeps rolling!The winning numbers in Friday's Mega Millions $340 Million jackpot were drawn.The numbers were 56-21-39-17-29 Megaball: 22An estimated jackpot of $372 million ($251.6 million cash) will be up for grabs next Tuesday, December 17, after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night.According to Mega Millions, If won at that level on Tuesday, it would be the 14th largest prize in the history of the game!----------