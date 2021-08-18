Incoming NY Governor Kathy Hochul pushes for mask wearing in schools

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10956609" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The citywide mandate is the first-in-the-nation vaccine requirement for employees and customers for indoor venues.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Incoming Governor Kathy Hochul is meeting with New York City School Chancellor Meisha Porter at PS 143 The Louis Armstrong School in Corona Wednesday, as she campaigns for mandatory mask-wearing in schools.Hochul reiterated her support of mask mandates in schools over the weekend, calling it "something that I believe has to occur" for the safety of children, teachers, administrators, and the wider community.She does not have the power to require mask-wearing under current state law, but she said she would with the state legislature.On Tuesday, Chancellor Porter hosted U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona at PS/MS 5 in the Port Morris section of the Bronx, talking about their expanded summer school program called "Summer Rising.""We often talk about getting back to school for the academics and even the social, emotional piece, but what we want to let people know is that schools are communities," Cardona said. "They're like families, and that's what we saw here today."Secretary Cardona said he supports New York City's plan to go back to full in-person learning, as long as it's done safely, starting with mandatory masking."We have the benefit of knowing how COVID spreads, but delta is different. So, we must pay attention to transmission rates, to what we're learning about the delta variant, and we as educators have to be nimble to make sure we're addressing what we're learning from our health experts," Cardona said.He's less optimistic about in-person learning in other parts of the country where the delta variant is spreading out of control.Some southern states have gone as far as to ban mask mandates in schools, Florida and Texas have seen several outbreaks involving children.