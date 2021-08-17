coronavirus new york city

NYC's indoor vaccine requirement starts today

CDC-issued vaccine cards, the NYS Excelsior Pass and the NYC COVID Safe app are valid forms of proof.
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

NYC's indoor vaccine requirement starts today

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City's first-in-the-nation vaccine mandate begins today.

Everyone who enters restaurants, gyms, entertainment venues, and other businesses will need to be vaccinated.

They will also have to show proof, in the form of a CDC-issued vaccine card, the New York State Excelsior Pass or the NYC COVID Safe app.

Even photograph of a vaccination card is acceptable.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has told businesses this will be no different than checking customers' IDs before serving alcohol.



"Just buy into this because it's going to work for all of us, is going to make us all safer," de Blasio said Monday.

The city is giving businesses nearly a month before it starts enforcing the rule, on September 13.

But that doesn't mean there isn't concern about the impact this mandate will have.

The rules apply to everyone - customers, employees, New York City residents, commuters and visitors alike - in settings ranging from arenas to coffee shops to yoga studios. Even strip clubs are included.

There are exceptions for children under 12, who are not yet eligible for vaccination, and athletes, contractors and some performers who don't live in the city.

The policy also excludes church potlucks, community centers, office buildings, house parties - even if they're catered - and people ducking in somewhere to pick up food or use the bathroom, among other exemptions.

The mayor has laid out a fine structure for businesses caught not ensuring indoor customers are vaccinated.

It ranges from $1000 for the first offense, $2000 for the second, and $5000 for the third.

RELATED | CVS, Walgreens offering 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised Americans
EMBED More News Videos

CVS and Walgreens will start giving third COVID-19 vaccine doses, but only for those with weakened immune systems. Here's what to know.



City officials have promised training for businesses on how to handle possible confrontations between patrons and staffers, who will be on the frontlines of checking vaccination status.

Business owners have offered differing predictions on how their customers will react to the mandate.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art, one of the city's most visited venues, said it was working on how to implement the new rule but supports it.

So does the NYC Hospitality Alliance, a restaurant and bar owners' group, though executive director Andrew Rigie said the vaccine checks add another challenge for establishments struggling to recover from pandemic shutdowns and a labor shortage.

But restaurateurs hope the requirement will help keep the outbreak from worsening and spurring more onerous restrictions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
RELATED | NY launches Excelsior Pass Plus to expand proof of COVID-19 vaccination program

national geographic covid newsletter sign up


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinehospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospital
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Updates: Hospitals at breaking point as delta surges
NYC Homecoming Week outer borough concerts begin
'Key to NYC': Indoor vaccine mandate starts Tuesday
NYC-run vaccine sites to offer 3rd dose of Pfizer/Moderna
TOP STORIES
US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months: Sources
Exclusive video: Car goes airborne, crashes into Wendy's restaurant
How Fred could impact the NYC area
1 dead, 5 hurt after car crashes into NJ Transit bus in Newark
Malala warns women in danger as Taliban takes Kabul
Man accused of setting 13 fires to outdoor dining structures, trash
At least 16 people shot in 90 minutes in NYC
Show More
Man rescues handler attacked by alligator at reptile center
AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with some showers
Man accused of impersonating officer, pulling over women
Biden says he stands 'squarely behind' Afghanistan decision
Family reunites with officers who saved their unconscious baby in NYC
More TOP STORIES News